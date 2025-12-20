Daniel Farke thinks Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on path to be a ‘Leeds United hero’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Farke has challenged Dominic Calvert-Lewin to become a true “Leeds United hero” by maintaining his goalscoring form for the rest of the season.

Calvert-Lewin fired a first-half double to make it six goals in his last five games as Leeds put away-day specialists Crystal Palace to the sword in an impressive 4-1 win at Elland Road to climb six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu added Leeds’ third in the second period – his first league goal for the club – and after Palace substitute Justin Devenny’s stoppage-time penalty, Anton Stach’s free-kick rubber-stamped an impressive display for Farke’s side who made it four games unbeaten.

Calvert-Lewin, a free summer signing from Everton, has now scored in five straight Premier League games for the first time since October 2020 and notched a top-flight double for the first time since November of the same year.

Farke said: “Right now he’s on the on a path to be a top-class player for Leeds United and also a Leeds United hero.

“But you know my attitude – I don’t like to speak about quality and top-class players just after a few weeks or a good couple couple of months.

“You have to show this with consistency over the whole season. But if he keeps going in this way and keeps delivering, then we would speak about an outstanding season.

“I want him to keep going, not to be happy with a good couple of months and a good few weeks, so he has to continue.”

Leeds appeared to be in freefall after four straight defeats in November, but followed up victory over Chelsea and draws against Liverpool and Brentford with another crucial three points.

“Compliments to the boys. An amazing win,” Farke added. “To win the game in this manner, of course an important three points. It’s a great night and a big win for us.”

Palace arrived at Elland Road with the best away record in the top flight this season, but head coach Oliver Glasner said his side’s set-piece defending was “embarrassing” and admitted they were a clear second best.

“Every single set-play was dangerous,” he said. “I can’t remember one big chance from open play, to be honest, but every single set-piece – we could have conceded two or three more from set-plays. It is embarrassing. It’s how I feel.”

Palace slipped from fifth to eighth in the table after their fifth league defeat – and their heaviest – of the season.

Glasner added: “We struggled winning duels, losing so many balls and not creating enough situations, and if the opposition plays two main strikers, then you have to win your duel.

“I always start with myself and I think the preparation was not good enough.

“Maybe I talk too much about tactics and not enough about the basics, because in the basics, Leeds were so much better.”