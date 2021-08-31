Leeds United have announced the signing of winger Daniel James from Manchester United on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old arrives at Elland Road two-and-a-half-years after Leeds’ bid to sign him from his former club Swansea collapsed at the 11th hour.

It is understood Leeds have paid £25million for the Wales international.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said: “I have to say a huge thank you to my team firstly – the football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line.

“It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

“As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!”

Leeds never lost their interest in James after their attempts to sign him in January 2019 broke down in the closing stages.

He moved to Old Trafford for £15m the following summer, signing a five-year deal, and went on to score nine goals in 74 appearances for the club in all competitions.

James started in all four of Wales’ Euro 2020 matches and will now join up with the squad in Finland for Wednesday night’s friendly, ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

He was also in Manchester United’s starting XI for this season’s Premier League games against Leeds and Wolves.

But his chances of establishing himself in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up diminished following the completion of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford earlier on transfer-deadline day.

James is Leeds’ third major summer signing after Jack Harrison’s extended loan deal from Manchester City was made permanent and the arrival of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona.