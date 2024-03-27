Jump to content

‘A cruel game’: Wales denied Euros place by penalty heartbreak

Daniel James missed the decisive spot-kick against Poland

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 27 March 2024 01:53
Wales' Euro 2024 hopes ended in an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Poland (David Davies/PA)
Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes ended in an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Poland (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wales manager Rob Page reflected on a “cruel” defeat after his side’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 ended in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to Poland.

Daniel James missed the decisive spot-kick as Wales were beaten 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Page told S4C: “It is a cruel game and that is what I have said to the players. One kick away from qualifying and it hurts.

“I thought we were the better team. I’ve just said to the group, ‘look how far we have come – we are that disappointed we have not qualified for a major tournament’.”

Page offered sympathy to James and praised his squad for their efforts throughout the qualifying campaign.

He added: “We will rally round ‘Deej’. He had the bravery to take that penalty.

“I’m just so proud of that group and the nation should be proud of them. They have put a shift and some in tonight to try to get us there.

“We will be bigger and stronger for going through this horrible experience. We are going somewhere. There is something good happening with this group.

“They are so disappointed but they are hungry for it. We were nearly there, one kick away. There is a lot more to come.”

