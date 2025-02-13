Time for change – Tottenham fans plan protest for Man Utd clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Tottenham fan group has insisted Sunday’s protest is just the start of a long-term approach to bring about tangible change.

Spurs host Manchester United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from a horror week, having crashed out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of 72 hours.

It increased the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, who has battled with a huge injury crisis for the best part of three months which has left the club 14th in the table.

Discontent amongst supporters has grown with regular chants for chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club and a protest has been arranged for before and after Sunday’s 4.30pm kick-off by fan group Change for Tottenham.

A “peaceful march against the board” is set to occur to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before fans are called to congregate inside the South Stand concourse pre-match. After full-time, supporters are urged to “no matter the result applaud the players” before a sit-in protest to show the club board “enough is enough”.

Change for Tottenham member Christina Zandes told the PA news agency: “Even if we do get a win on Sunday, it doesn’t matter – we still want change to happen. This cycle is on repeat and we can’t keep going on with this.

“We’re tired. A lot of the fans are disconnected completely from the club and it’s a horrible feeling to see how bad we’re struggling right now and it should not be happening.”

Frustration has often centred on Tottenham’s lengthy trophy drought, with the 2008 League Cup their last silverware.

Data released by financial experts Deloitte last month has also been used against chairman Levy and the club’s majority shareholder ENIC.

Spurs placed ninth in Deloitte’s list of the world’s richest clubs with revenue of £520million from the 2023-24 season, but the club’s spend of 42 per cent of its revenue on wages was the lowest of any team in the top 10. It was also lower than all eight Premier League clubs in Deloitte’s top 20 with West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa spending more of their revenue on wages.

While Spurs signed Dominic Solanke for £65million from Bournemouth last summer alongside a number of highly-rated teenage prospects, it has failed to translate into consistent results with Postecoglou’s squad unable to cope with the demand of extra cup fixtures.

The Europa League remains Tottenham’s last hope of silverware this term and potentially their best chance to ensure they play in Europe again in 2025-26, with qualification via the league currently unlikely.

Change for Tottenham recently sent a letter to the club board outlining its concerns regarding the role of chairman Levy in addition to the direction of the club.

A Spurs response seen by PA noted: “Improved performances on the pitch is paramount and we all need to be unified and focus on support for our players – home and away.”

“It came to a point where we wanted to do something because we’re having this similar cycle at Tottenham where you feel progress is coming, but sadly we always take a step back,” Zandes added.

“We’ve built this world-class, incredible stadium and we have a world-class training facility. It all looks beautiful from the outside, but on the inside it is not there.

“Everyone just laughs at us now. It is known we haven’t won a trophy in a very long time and the fans are coming to a point where we all feel disconnected to the club.

“It’s something I feel is quite sad because for such a beautiful club and for what it could be, there is not much achievement on the pitch and this is what we want to do. We want to make change.

“We’ve had discussions about Daniel Levy and if you feel he could leave, is it a risk?

“It’s come to the point now where I am willing to take the risk because it feels like it’s going to be a never-ending cycle.”

Tottenham have been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.