Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham chairman with immediate effect

Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role as Tottenham chairman with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced.

Levy had been at the helm for almost 25 years and was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy said on the club website.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level, more than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Levy had been instrumental in bringing in new Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou despite the club’s success in the Europa League last season after finishing 17th in the Premier League on the back of a club-record 22 defeats.

There were, though, growing frustrations within some of the Spurs fanbase over a perceived lack of progress under Levy’s long tenure, after a string of managers had come and gone without being able to deliver silverware.

Tottenham said when announcing Levy’s departure that there would be “no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club,” with Peter Charrington joining the board to take on a newly created role of non-executive chairman.

A club statement read: “As part of its succession planning, the club has made a number of senior appointments in recent months.

“Vinai Venkatesham was hired as chief executive officer, with Thomas Frank as our new men’s head coach and Martin Ho as women’s head coach.

“Peter Charrington joined the board and will step into the newly created role of non-executive chairman.”

Charrington paid tribute to the work of Levy in helping move the club forward, with a new stadium and also playing Champions League football, having reached the final in 2019 where they were beaten by Liverpool.

“I am very honoured to become non-executive chairman of this extraordinary club and, on behalf of the board, I would like to thank Daniel and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the club over so many years,” Charrington said.

“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future.

“We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the club, led by Vinai and his executive team.”