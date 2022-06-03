Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge was released by Australian club Perth Glory on Friday after playing less than 140 minutes of football in an injury-blighted campaign.

The 32-year-old former England international started only one of the six games he played and failed to find the net as Glory finished bottom of the 12-team A-League with four wins from 26 matches.

Sturridge was one of six players to leave Glory on Friday, the day after former Australia midfielder Ruben Zadkovich was named coach for the next two seasons.

Former Ireland striker Andy Keogh, whose goals helped Glory to the 2018-19 championship final, has retired and will take up a role as head of recruitment, the club said.

Prior to his move to Western Australia, Sturridge spent just over six months in Turkey with Trabzonspor before his contract was terminated early, ahead of receiving a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

He scored 67 goals in 160 games for Liverpool in total, with Manchester City, Bolton and West Brom his other clubs during his career. He also won 26 caps for England, scoring eight times, and hit two in five for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

