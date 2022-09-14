Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Huddersfield sack manager Danny Schofield after 69 days

Tuesday evening’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan proved Schofield’s last game in charge

Sports Staff
Wednesday 14 September 2022 10:53
Comments
<p>Tuesday evening’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan proved Schofield’s last game in charge </p>

Tuesday evening’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan proved Schofield’s last game in charge

(Getty Images)

Danny Schofield has been sacked as Huddersfield Town boss after just 69 days.

The Terriers, who sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

A club statement read: “Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Huddersfield Town. Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.

“The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.”

Schofield was appointed Carlos Corberan’s successor on 7 July - after the Spaniard quit following last season’s play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest - having been part of Corberan’s coaching staff.

Recommended

The 42-year-old made 285 appearances for the Yorkshire club in a decade-long playing spell from 1998.

Coaches Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge ahead of Saturday’s game against Cardiff.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in