Brighton beat Manchester United to increase the pressure on Erik ten Hag

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United slumped to their third Premier League defeat of the season as Brighton won 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Danny Welbeck scored against his former club and further goals from Pascal Gross and substitute Joao Pedro increased the pressure on United boss Erik ten Hag.

Hannibal Mejbri’s first United goal gave the home fans some hope, but boos rang out at the final whistle with another defeat leaving United in the bottom half of the table.

Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent start to the season after hitting back to win 3-1 at West Ham.

James Ward-Prowse’s diving header – his second goal of the season – gave the Hammers a half-time lead against the run of play.

Jeremy Doku struck his first goal for City within a minute of the restart and Bernardo Silva put them in front with 14 minutes left before Erling Haaland’s seventh goal in five league games sealed the points for the champions.

City retained their two-point advantage over Liverpool, who had briefly gone top after their 3-1 win at Wolves in the lunchtime kick-off.

Liverpool left it late to clinch their fourth win of the season after trailing to Hwang Hee-Chan’s early opener, with Cody Gakpo’s second-half equaliser followed by Andrew Robertson’s late effort and Hugo Bueno’s own goal.

Tottenham struck twice in stoppage-time to snatch a 2-1 home win against Sheffield United.

Gustavo Hamer gave the Blades a surprise lead and they held on until deep in stoppage time when Richarlison equalised and then set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner in the 10th minute of added time.

Aston Villa also scored three late goals as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Villa Park.

Odsonne Edouard put Palace ahead early in the second half before John Duran’s late equaliser and two further goals from Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey.

Carlos Vinicius scored in his first appearance of the season for Fulham – five minutes after stepping off the bench – to secure his side a 1-0 home victory against winless Luton.