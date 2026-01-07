Darren Fletcher takes Man United reins with Sir Alex Ferguson’s blessing
Fletcher will lead Manchester United in their Premier League game with Burnley on Wednesday evening
The first call Darren Fletcher made was, perhaps, the one he was always likely to make. It is probably the kind of conversation Sir Alex Ferguson has had five times over the last dozen years. First Ryan Giggs, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then Michael Carrick, then Ruud van Nistelrooy, now Fletcher, each asking if they should take the reins Ferguson held for 26 years and 1,500 games.
Ferguson said yes, which was just as well. To go by Fletcher’s answer, United may have needed another interim head coach if he had replied otherwise. But in times of strife, United have shown a tendency to turn to their own. And they, in turn, look to Ferguson for guidance.
“I wanted to speak to him first,” said Fletcher, who signed for United at 15 and made 312 appearances under Ferguson. “And, ultimately, to get his blessing. I think he deserves that respect. I wanted to run it by him, what he thought, and he was supportive. And he echoed my thoughts, which I've always said: when you're an employee of the club, it's your job to do your best for Manchester United. And it's amazing when he says something that I try and live and believe every day. So it was comforting for me for him to say that.”
It will be, Fletcher said, “beyond his wildest dreams” to take charge of United at Burnley on Wednesday. While he claimed he had not thought about getting the manager’s job, there is the chance he could be in interim charge for the rest of the season, though Carrick and Solskjaer are also under consideration. If Ferguson’s proteges have not always proved wonderful managers, they have at least been successful caretaker managers. United tend to get a short-term lift from one of their own.
In such times, an understanding of the club, a fondness from the fanbase and an ability to connect with Ferguson’s values can stand them in good stead. Their image of the club can be unchanging from the glory days. What will his brand of football be? “Hopefully it looks like a Manchester United team,” he said. And if he was not committing to a back four, it is a system he used with United’s Under-18s. “It is a formation I have been used to playing for a long time,” he said. Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 could depart with him.
Fletcher can represent something of a constant, a man whose association with United has been interrupted for only five of the last 30 years. He has been trainee, midfielder, vice-captain, Under-16, Under-18 and first-team coach, technical director and father to two who are in the first-team squad; he wants to speak to Amorim, in part to thank him for giving his son Jack his debut.
His other son, Tyler, could be a future United player, perhaps at Turf Moor, but the army of ex-United players both shape and critique the club. Fletcher has brought back Jonny Evans to assist him; Carrick and Solskjaer may be rivals for the interim gig, or part of a coaching staff that draws on the past. Each is a reminder of more successful times.
The current team are compared unfavourably with their predecessors. Fletcher argued they are at a disadvantage compared to them. “What I look back on is, and I'm very lucky, we had Sir Alex, we had Roy Keane, we had the experience players of around us who protected us and helped us and fundamentally that’s not the case anymore,” he said.
If the current group are more exposed, he has sought out Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens, the summer signings and the players he knew least, for conversations. For the newcomers, this can be a culture shock. “Manchester United is the biggest club in the world so that’s scrutiny, expectation, standard. It’s there and it’s something that you have to learn to deal with.”
Some of that scrutiny comes from Fletcher’s former teammates. Amorim’s final press conference brought a complaint about listening to the criticisms from Gary Neville. Fletcher, it transpires, will tune in to the Old Trafford old boys on television, radio and podcasts. It makes him nostalgic. And, he said, he has no issue with their comments.
“You can’t ask them to go easier, because they're passionate guys, and I think they have a right to their opinion,” he said. “They’re really good, they’re engaging, they’re good to listen to. I enjoy listening to them. In the years of listening to them in the dressing room, I used to sit and listen to them and take it all in.”
A winner of five Premier Leagues knows his generation have any advantage in an argument with the class of 2026. “It’s difficult to deal with outside noise because those players have won everything,” he admitted. “It’s hard to criticise them back because they’ve got their medals on the table, so it’s really, really difficult. But again, that’s what it is being a Manchester United player. Get your head around it, learn how you’re going to deal with it and embrace the challenge.”
More than most, Fletcher understands what it is to be a United player; or what it was when they won more, anyway. He said: “People want to win football games, people want to be entertained, people have a standard of what Manchester United is and what Manchester United expects.” Those expectations, of course, were forged by Ferguson.
United boosted by recovering duo
United will be boosted at Burnley by the return of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount having been without eight first-team players for Amorim's final two matches.
"I think Mason and Bruno were pushing to play against Leeds," Fletcher said.
"The decision was that they weren't quite ready, so they've trained, so they should be back in the squad.
"But they'll be on managed minutes because they've obviously just returned to training, so that's good news."
Fletcher to select team 'fans can be proud of'
"Hopefully it looks like a Manchester United team that represents a bit of me and what I know is Manchester United," Fletcher said.
"So, I hope it resembles a Manchester United team that fans can be proud of, that I can be proud of, and I'm sure they will because I believe in the players.
"I think we've got good players, and I think we've got players who care, and I think we've got a lot of quality in that team.
"I hope to give them a platform to go out there, to express themselves and to show that and also to challenge them.
"It's about them, it's not about me. It's their season, it's their careers, it's their opportunity. I'm here to help them.
"But they're the ones who have to cross that white line and go on the pitch and make it happen, so give them some responsibility to go and do that."
Fletcher brings in Evans for support
Under-21s lead coach Travis Binnion and his assistant Alan Wright are working alongside Fletcher, as is former United defender Jonny Evans having recently left his role as the club's loans manager.
They have had precious little time to work with the group ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, where Fletcher's formation and style will be of great interest.
Solskjaer and Carrick under consideration
Fletcher is expected to remain in charge for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Brighton as United consider their options.
Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-coach Michael Carrick are under consideration for the caretaker role.
Asked if he was interested in the job beyond this interim spell, Fletcher said: "Honestly, it's not something I've thought about.
"I'm focusing on Burnley. I think that discussion is for after the game.
"There's been that much going on, it's all happened so quickly. All my concentration and efforts and thoughts have gone into Burnley and I know that sounds like a generic answer but it is what it is."
'An amazing honour'
"It's an amazing honour to be able to lead a Manchester United team. I don't even think it's in my wildest dreams that that was something that could potentially happen.
"I think even thinking about playing for the club and stuff like that, but to lead out a team is an amazing honour, and something I'm really proud to do.
"Not in the circumstances I expected it to happen, so that obviously is something that doesn't sit quite easy with me.
"But I've got a job to do, and I've got to lead the team tomorrow, and think of the great honour and pride in doing that."
'Surreal', says Fletcher on United role
Interim head coach Darren Fletcher says it is beyond his wildest dreams to be leading Manchester United but insists he has not given any thought to replacing Ruben Amorim moving forward.
It has been a whirlwind few days at Old Trafford, where the Portuguese's heated meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Friday triggered a series of events that ended up with Monday's sacking.
Under-18s boss Fletcher has been temporarily parachuted into the United hotseat and will take charge of his first senior game in Wednesday's Premier League trip to Burnley.
"It's surreal," said the interim boss, who made 342 appearances for the Red Devils and has worked in a variety of different roles for them since 2020.
'I will try and do everything I can to make Manchester United successful'
More from Darren Fletcher:
Fletcher reacts to ‘surreal’ appointment as interim Manchester United manager
Read more from our Senior Football Correspondent, Richard Jolly, who was at Darren Fletcher’s press conference tonight:
Darren Fletcher reacts to ‘surreal’ appointment as Manchester United manager
'Evans knows the players'
Fletcher has brought back Jonny Evans to join him on his coaching staff. The Northern Ireland international retired in the summer and was a teammate of Fletcher’s at both United and West Bromwich Albion.
He will also be assisted by Travis Binnion and Alan Wright.
“Travis, who I started my coaching career with in the academy, I couldn’t ask for anyone better beside me, we’ve got a close relationship.
“Jonny Evans is coming in to help as well, a great association with the club, knows the players, is comfortable in the environment and a familiar face to the group.”
'I will do my best for the club'
More from Fletcher: “For a game [my role is] to try and win a match against Burnley. I’ve had a few different roles, every time my focus and energy has been to do the best for Manchester United and help the people I’m working with.
“Everyone expects Manchester United to be on top and winning. That’s what we have to achieve and I do my best in whatever role to make that happen.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks