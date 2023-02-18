Liverpool sweat over Darwin Nunez injury as Real Madrid loom

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool face an anxious wait to see if Darwin Nunez will be fit to face Real Madrid after suffering a shoulder injury in the 2-0 win over Newcastle.

The striker, who opened the scoring, was hurt in a challenge with Kieran Trippier and Liverpool will assess the injury before Tuesday’s game at Anfield.

“The bad news is that Darwin has something on his shoulder so we’ll have to see,” manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“He had to go off with that issue and we need further assessment. I don’t know [the extent] in this moment. In this moment it is painful. Hopefully it is just painful and nothing more. We have to see how serious that is – hopefully not too much.”

Klopp described the win as “massive, massive, massive” and was delighted with the goals Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored.

He added: “We got incredible goals, top goals. I loved the goals, the vision of the pass, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] top pass, super control Darwin, super goal.”

Klopp believes Liverpool cannot be complacent but was pleased to beat Everton and Newcastle in a week.

He added: “We are not in a position where we can have a big mouth and say. ‘We are here’. It is obvious we are in a better place than in a couple of weeks ago but we have to show consistency.”