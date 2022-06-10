Football rumours: Manchester United try to block Darwin Nunez move to Liverpool

Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to accept their valuation of more than £40million for 30-year-old forward Sadio Mane.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 June 2022 07:06
Despite reports that 22-year-old Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has agreed on personal terms with Liverpool, the Daily Express writes that his agent will meet with Manchester United, who are looking to block the move to Anfield (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

Despite reports that 22-year-old Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, the Daily Express writes that his agent will meet with Manchester United, who are looking to block the move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to accept their valuation of more than £40million for 30-year-old forward Sadio Mane, according to The Daily Telegraph. The funds could help the Reds sign Nunez.

The same paper writes that “Europe’s top clubs” believe Raheem Sterling is ready to leave Manchester City in this transfer window. The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract, but the paper reports Chelsea are among those considering a bid.

The Daily Telegraph writes that ‘Europe’s top clubs’ believe Raheem Sterling is ready to leave Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
And The Guardian reports Leeds and Aston Villa have opened talks with 18-year-old Sonny Perkins, who has made three first-team appearances for West Ham.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: TalkSport reports Manchester United are contemplating a move for the 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder.

Bernardo Silva: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Barcelona are discussing signing the 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

