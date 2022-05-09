David Beckham has predicted “changes” at Manchester United after the arrival of Erik ten Hag, but expressed his hope that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club.

Ten Hag has been appointed as the new manager at Old Trafford, and will arrive to replace interim Ralf Rangnick ahead of next season.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian’s sacking in November but has struggled to arrest Manchester United’s mixed form.

A heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton this weekend ended the club’s chances of Champions League qualification, and Beckham believes that fans of his former club will be “thankful” that there is just one game left in Manchester United’s campaign.

“There’s changes to be made and changes that are happening,” Beckham said to Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.

“It’s a tough end to the season, but it is the end of the season and I’m sure a lot of the fans are thankful of that because it’s been a tough one full of ups and downs.”

Ten Hag is expected to have a significant clearout of his squad when he arrives in Manchester, with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard among those almost certain to leave at the conclusion of their contracts this summer.

Another linked with a potential exit has been Ronaldo, top scorer in his first season back at the club after joining from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo was Beckham’s successor in the number seven shirt at Old Trafford after first arriving at the club in 2003, and the 115-cap England international hopes that the Portuguese forward is part of ten Hag’s plans.

“Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Messi],” Beckham explained.

“To see him hopefully staying on at United is important for the fans and important for him. We know how much United means to him.

“And he is still doing what he does best. Scoring goals and creating, and that’s what Cristiano does.

“Even at his age to be doing what he is doing is incredible. Hopefully it continues and hopefully he stays for another year or two.”