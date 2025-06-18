Wednesday’s briefing: Coote charged and Levy reflects on Postecoglou sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Premier League referee David Coote was charged over remarks he made about ex-Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy described sacking Ange Postecoglou as “emotionally difficult”.

Elsewhere, Jobe Bellingham followed in brother Jude’s footsteps by making his Borussia Dortmund debut, while Trent Alexander-Arnold previewed a new era at Real Madrid.

Sacked Coote charged by Football Association

Coote was sacked in December by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) after a video circulated on social media the previous month of him making derogatory comments about Klopp.

One of those remarks referenced Klopp’s nationality, and the FA said that constituted an alleged ‘aggravated breach’ under its rules.

In the video, Coote is heard saying it had been “s***” to be fourth official at a Liverpool match in the summer of 2020, describing Klopp as a “German c***”. He also said Klopp was “f****** arrogant”.

Coote declined to comment when contacted via a spokesperson, while the FA has not shared a date by which he must respond.

Dismissing Postecoglou was emotionally difficult – Levy

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insisted he had no regrets about appointing Ange Postecoglou as he described the decision to sack him as “emotionally difficult”.

Despite guiding Spurs to a first trophy in 17 years by securing Europa League glory, Postecoglou was dismissed earlier this month and then replaced by Thomas Frank.

Losing 22 Premier League matches and finishing 17th ultimately cost the Australian his job.

“We were over the moon to win a trophy but we need to compete in all competitions,” said Levy. “We felt that we needed a change. Emotionally it was difficult but we believe we have made the right decision for the club.”

Bellingham makes Dortmund debut

Jobe Bellingham made his Borussia Dortmund debut from the bench as his new side scraped a goalless draw in their Club World Cup opener against Fluminense in New Jersey.

The England Under-21 international played the final 31 minutes at the MetLife Stadium following last week’s big-money switch from Sunderland but could not inspire a breakthrough in a tight Group F encounter.

Bellingham, 19, followed in the footsteps of elder brother Jude, who spent three years with Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid in 2023.

A crowd of 29,755 were in attendance at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium, where Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel make a fine double save to deny Fluminense a second-half winner.

Alexander-Arnold ready for new challenge with Real

Trent Alexander-Arnold insisted everyone is “starting from scratch” as they try to take on board the methods of new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

The former Liverpool defender is expected to make his Real debut in Wednesday’s Club World Cup clash with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

While Alexander-Arnold is still getting to grips with new surroundings and a different language after joining the LaLiga club last week, head coach Alonso has only been in position since the start of the month.

“It’s a new coach and a new coaching staff, so in that sense we’re all starting from scratch,” he told RM Play. “We’re all trying to learn and absorb all the information and put it into practice as quickly as possible.”

What’s on today?

Manchester City begin their Club World Cup campaign against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia, while Alexander-Arnold could be involved when Real Madrid meet Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal in Miami.

England Under-21s will bid to qualify for the knockout stages of the European Championship in their Group B clash with Germany.

Premier League fixtures for the 2025-26 season will be announced on Wednesday morning.