Andy Robertson’s furious rant at referee David Coote resurfaces
An incident from 2020 has re-emerged after official Coote was suspended by PGMOL for apparent criticism of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A clash between Liverpool FC left-back Andy Robertson and referee David Coote has resurfaced after the official’s suspension following apparent disparaging remarks about the Anfield club.
Coote was suspended pending an investigation by PGMOL after a widely circulated video emerged showing the 42-year-old seeming to make foul-mouthed and critical comments regarding Liverpool and then-manager Jurgen Klopp.
In the footage, Klopp is described as “f****** arrogant”, with the historical video seemingly referring to the club’s 1-1 draw with Burnley in July 2020.
“Aside from having a right pop at me when I refereed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right f****** pop at me,” Coote can seemingly be heard to say.
Footage captured by BT Sport, now TNT Sports, from that Premier League encounter has now been reshared, showing both Klopp and Robertson reacting with fury after referee Coote failed to give a penalty to the hosts.
“How that’s not a penalty on me,” Robertson ranted at the officials after a challenge from Johan Berg Gudmundsson. “What’s the point in having it (VAR)? What is the point in having you? Wait until you see it.”
Coote took charge of Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments