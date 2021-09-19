David de Gea returned from holiday to start pre-season early and revive his Manchester United career, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed, after the goalkeeper’s dramatic penalty save earned victory at West Ham on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard stopped Mark Noble’s 95th minute spot kick to earn his side a 2-1 win and keep their Premier League title challenge on course.

De Gea looked set to be phased out last season as Dean Henderson began featuring for Solskjaer’s men. But the Norwegian coach insists he was always behind De Gea and believed he could return to the form he has shown in the past.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer said: “He came in pre-season and said: ‘I know I’m supposed to be rested but I want to come back early’ and that just shows his determination.

“He’s come back focused, really determined, with a desire to show who he is. It’s his 11th season and we’ve never stopped believing in him, and it’s important that he also knows that. You know he’s a top keeper, everyone loves having him behind them.”

Manchester United now sit third in the Premier League table, level on points with table toppers Chelsea and Liverpool.

They face West Ham again on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup before hosting Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.