Victor Lindelof breathing struggles gave David De Gea serious cause for concern

The Manchester United defender had to be replaced by Eric Bailly after struggling with his breathing at Carrow Road.

George Sessions
Saturday 11 December 2021 21:38
Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof had to be substituted during their win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

David De Gea admitted watching Manchester United team-mate Victor Lindelof struggle with his breathing during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich brought up memories of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero.

The centre-back had to be replaced with 16 minutes left after he received treatment on the pitch for what appeared to be problems with his chest.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick was able to allay fears over Lindelof post-match and revealed he was “OK” in the changing room but goalkeeper De Gea conceded seeing the defender having difficulties reminded him of Eriksen and Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was worried about team-mate Victor Lindelof (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

“As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn’t matter or football. First of all is life,” De Gea told Sky Sports after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 75th-minute penalty earned all three points in Norfolk.

“We saw some players who are feeling a bit, I don’t know what was going on, but Victor was feeling his breathing.

“We saw already Eriksen, Aguero… so it is sometimes a bit difficult to see your player acting like this so it was better to change. I hope he is completely fine.”

Rangnick provided a positive update on the 27-year-old when he faced the media and raised the prospect of the Sweden international being fit to face Brentford on Tuesday despite Eric Bailly replacing him at Carrow Road.

United boss Ralf Rangnick said post-match that Lindelof was feeling OK (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

He added: “Victor can’t even remember himself how it happened.

“I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe. For more than 10 mins his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him.

“The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully he will fit for the Brentford game.”

