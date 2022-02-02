Raith Rovers’ decision to sign David Goodwillie has prompted a backlash from key leaders in the club, with several resigning from their posts in protest including a director, the captain of the women’s team, and lead sponsor, Val McDermid.

The Kirkcaldy club announced on Monday that it had signed the striker who was ruled a rapist in 2017 after a judge found that he and now retired player David Robertson, had raped a woman.

The two players were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 to the woman, but no criminal charges were brought against either of them.

Raith’s director, Andrew Mill, has since relinquished his position on the board in protest over Goodwillie, whose signing marks a return to full-time football for the striker.

Mr Mill, who has been the club’s “support director” since 2018, said: “Most Raith fans will now be aware of the recent events that have taken place over the last day or two which resulted in us signing David Goodwillie from Clyde FC.

“As a consequence, I feel I am unable to continue as a director of Raith Rovers FC and this morning I submitted my resignation.

“Thank you for all your support during my term as your representative on the board.

“I hope I have made a difference and although I may not have gotten everything right I can assure you I had the supporters’ best interests at heart all the time.”

The club’s supporter liaison officer, Margie Robertson, also announced her resignation in protest.

She added: “My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path.

Val McDermid has announced she will withdraw her sponsorship over the signing of David Goodwillie (John Linton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me through out my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Raith’s principle sponsor, the crime writer, Val McDermid, said that she will pull her funding from the club over the Goodwillie signing.

The name of the author, who was also a director, is worn on the clubs’ home shirt and the South Stand at Stark’s Park.

Ms McDermid, who has been a lifelong fan of the club, described Goodwillie as a rapist, and said the club’s decision was a “disgusting and despicable move”.

The captain of the club’s women’s team, Tyler Rattray, also announced she was quitting playing for the team on Tuesday.

She said “it was was good being captain of Raith while it lasted”, but she “wanted nothing to do with it” since the club’s decision to take on Goodwillie.

Politicians and charities have also taken aim at the club saying the signing of the controversial player “sends entirely the wrong message”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted supporting both Ms Rattray and Ms McDermid’s decisions saying they were “principled”.

She added: “The fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

A spokesperson for Rape Crisis Scotland said: “We are surprised and deeply disappointed that Raith Rovers FC are happy to send such a clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence in signing David Goodwillie.

“This was a bad decision that sends entirely the wrong message, and it should be withdrawn.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Raith Rovers disclosed their reasons for signing Goodwillie and said it a “football-related decision”.

“As with all new signings, the club has carefully considered our position as a community club and we completely respect the differing views among fans and stakeholders, many of whom we have spoken to directly in the past 24 hours and are continuing to engage with.

“As David has previously played for Raith Rovers earlier in his career, we consider him to be part of Raith Rovers Football Club. The management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.

“Please be assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; We aim to rebuild that trust.

“While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing.

“First and foremost, this was a football- related decision.”