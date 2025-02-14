David Moyes ‘feels a bit’ for Arne Slot after Merseyside derby red card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton boss David Moyes has sympathy for Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot after his red card at the end of Wednesday night’s final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Slot is facing a possible touchline ban after he was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after the full-time whistle, having just seen James Tarkowski score an injury-time equaliser to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw.

The goal, which survived a VAR check, came in the eighth minute of five added on by the official.

Moyes said: “I feel a bit for Arne Slot because this is the thing when I was a younger manager, I was always getting involved in heated things.

“It shows he cares about his club and he’s fighting for his players.”

There was more late drama as Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones were also sent off for an altercation which sparked a mass brawl.

Jones took exception to Doucoure celebrating in front of the visiting supporters.

Moyes said of his midfielder: ““He’s fine, I said after the game and I remain the same, I was disappointed that he got himself sent off. The club will look at his situation here as we go along.

“It still doesn’t mean that people can abuse you and if they have then it’s completely wrong.

“It was an emotional night, we were playing against a really good Liverpool team. We had to do as good a job as we could to get a result.

“We just about got there.”

Moyes confirmed striker Iliman Ndiaye is out of Saturday night’s trip to Crystal Palace with a knee injury, but there is no timescale on a return yet.