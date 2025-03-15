David Moyes applauds West Ham fans after Everton frustrate them with late goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes rekindled his bond with West Ham’s players and fans after watching his Everton side deny his former team victory at Goodison Park.

Moyes took some time on the pitch after the 1-1 draw with the Hammers players before applauding the supporters in a mutual show of respect for the club he left at the end of last season.

“I’ve had so many moments with the players over the years, obviously the biggest thing was winning in Europe but I think you build bonds,” he said.

“I brought the majority of them in. Tomas (Soucek) scores again today, which was a blow to me but it’s no surprise. You see the form of (Jarrod) Bowen, what (Mohammed) Kudus can do and (Lucas) Paqueta, they’re all incredibly talented players.

“Great to see James Ward-Prowse back as well because of what he can do. The West Ham supporters have been really, really good to me over the years, many times we’ve been in Europe where they were fantastic, and I wanted to show my respect to them.

“They gave me a great send-off when I left West Ham so they deserved to be acknowledged.”

It appeared that Soucek would bring Everton’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to an end when he scored a fine goal in the 67th minute but Jake O’Brien headed the equaliser in added time.

It was the defender’s second goal in three games, while the Toffees might even have snatched victory but Carlos Alcaraz shot wide.

Moyes added: “Tough game, very close, probably a draw the right result in the end. We were probably better in the first half without doing enough. Second half West Ham were better, certainly for the first 20 or 30 minutes.

“I think once they scored we started to come back into the game, maybe a bit unlucky not to get a win right at the death.

“We’re disappointed because we’re trying to take three points but that just tells you where the expectation is now. West Ham have got a terrific team – I know, I spent most of the money there.”

Republic of Ireland defender O’Brien has seized the chance given to him by Moyes to impress.

“I’m pleased for big Jake,” added the Scot. “He’s coming on, improving. He’s a young centre-back making his way as a false right-back in some ways but he’s doing a good job and I’m pleased he got the goal. He’s capable of it and it was an important goal for us.”

There were mixed feelings for Moyes’ opposite number Graham Potter, who said: “It’s always a feeling when you concede late of disappointment but I think the bigger context of the game is we did a lot well.

“We had a good couple of opportunities in the first half, restricted Everton to not too much. We were a little bit deep for our liking so we changed that a bit in the second half. I thought we played well in the second half and scored a good goal, had some other opportunities.

“But at Everton, when you’re 1-0 with the crowd as they are and the atmosphere here, it’s not easy. One lapse and you concede but overall we have to stick to the positives and accept the point.”