David Moyes agrees to sensational Everton return after 12 years away from Goodison Park

David Moyes has agreed to return to Everton and will sign a two-and-a-half year contract.

The Scot held positive talks with his former club on Friday, culminating in Moyes being given a deal until 2027, which will see him first charged with avoiding relegation and then with beginning their time at the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Everton’s new owners The Friedkin Group were swift to turn to Moyes after sacking Sean Dyche on Thursday and the 61-year-old will make his Toffees comeback, almost 12 years after leaving Goodison Park for Manchester United.

Dyche was relieved of his duties a few days after approaching the owners and asking to be paid up for the remainder of his contract because he felt his race was run.

TFG were quick to identify Moyes as their top target, valuing his Premier League experience, history with Everton, record in relegation battles and availability.

Under-18 manager Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman took caretaker charge for Thursday's FA Cup win over Peterborough but Everton felt it was imperative to bring in a permanent replacement for Dyche.

Moyes becomes the first managerial appointment made by TFG, who completed their takeover in December, and Everton’s ninth manager since he left in 2013.

He inherits a difficult situation with Everton, who have failed to score in eight of their last 10 league games and who have only won three top-flight matches all season, in 16th, one point above the relegation zone.

The first game of Moyes’ second spell will be against Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The Scot, who was first appointed in 2002, had 518 games in charge during his first spell on Merseyside.