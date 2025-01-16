David Moyes says he is already 'burnt out' after four days in Everton job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton manager David Moyes believes there is no shortage of commitment within his squad but knows what it really needs is an injection of quality as he is already "burnt out" searching for a solution to their goalscoring problems.

Issues with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) over the last few years, combined with struggles on the pitch, has seen some of the club's best assets sold off and that has left a playing staff which has a workmanlike look to it.

With winger Dwight McNeil, joint leading scorer with three Premier League goals, sidelined since early December by injury the team has been shorn of its most effective attacking outlet this season.

That has been reflected with just one league win in 12 and nine games out of the last 11 failing to produce a goal.

Moyes is desperately looking for some transfer window inspiration but if that does not come off in the next fortnight he has to work out a solution for himself and, after his emotional return to Goodison Park after a near 12-year absence, he was in no mood to bask in the warmth of his welcome before a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

"I thought the crowd were great and I was really thankful for my reception but I am keeping my head down because I don't want to be at a team near the bottom of the league and I have lost," he said.

"At the moment I have to find a way for the team to get a result. I've only been here a couple of days and I'm nearly burnt out looking at how we can score more goals and how we can get players who can do that.

"With the squad we have, everybody is saying 'How are you going to find that?'

"If we get someone different that's OK but we have to find ways within the squad, we have to make goals, score goals and improve our attacking play.

"They are not there trying not to play well. Maybe they are just needing someone to give them a lift and a little bit of quality to make the difference and we are just lacking that at the moment."

David Moyes saw Everton slip to a 1-0 defeat in his first game back as Everton boss ( Getty Images )

The transfer window, and most likely a loan signing with Armando Broja set to be sent back to Chelsea because of an ankle injury which will sideline him for three months, is the obvious answer.

But Everton's financial difficulties are not over following December's takeover by The Friedkin Group and Moyes – who always had an eye for a bargain in his first spell at the club – will not commit scarce funds just to beef up the squad.

"I do know we have still got a bit to do (on PSR) but we need to act in some way if we can," he added.

"But in the same breath, if it is not going to improve it, the truth is if it's not going to make the team better, there is no point wasting your money.

"So we have to try to get that option of someone who is better than what we have got."