David Moyes backs Jack Grealish to rediscover best form at Everton
Grealish starred on his Everton home bow against Brighton last week
David Moyes has backed real talent Jack Grealish to rediscover his best form and fire Everton to a third consecutive victory against Wolves on Saturday.
The on-loan Manchester City star provided both goals in Everton's 2-0 win against Brighton last weekend and also played an hour in the Toffees' 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Mansfield.
Speaking about Grealish ahead of his side's trip to Molineux, Moyes said: "He (Grealish) is a real talent and someone we're hoping can get back to the levels he's produced before.
"He's helped us already and I hope we can continue to build on it, get him fitter, stronger and used to playing again."
Injuries to Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko have limited Moyes' defensive options in the opening weeks of the new season.
And with deadline day fast approaching, the Everton boss said: "We could make more signings but I don't want to raise all the expectations all the time.
"Whether we get anything over the line by Monday night, I couldn't be sure of that yet."
Mykolenko played in the cup victory against Mansfield and could be handed his first league start of the season by Moyes. However, Branthwaite, Patterson and new recruit Adam Aznou will continue to be absent.
PA
