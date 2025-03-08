Everton boss David Moyes admits Wolves were the better team during stalemate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton boss David Moyes admitted Wolves “were the better side” in their 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Jack Harrison gave the visitors the lead just after the half-hour mark with an effort which deflected off Matt Doherty for his first goal of the campaign.

Everton’s advantage was short lived though, Marshall Munetsi opened his account for Wolves when he dispatched beyond Jordan Pickford to make it 1-1 before the break and both sides cancelled each other out in the second period.

A share of the spoils meant Wolves moved six points above the drop zone, while Everton climbed up into 14th.

The Toffees boss was delighted to take a point back to Merseyside.

He said: “I’m really pleased with a point. I don’t think we played our best tonight, but showed what the team has got in resilience.

“I don’t think Wolves created loads of chances, but were the better side. We stuck at it, but tonight was always going to be an incredibly difficult game with what Wolves are playing for and staying in the Premier League.

“They are probably fighting for those points so hard like we have been in recent games at Goodison (Park). I knew exactly how tough it would be.

“Overall, Wolves played well and I don’t think we gave up too may opportunities, but unfortunately that one they took.”

Everton have turned a corner since Moyes walked through the door and have now stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches after he lost his opening game against Aston Villa.

Moyes added: “If you gave me that before I came in, I would’ve said you’re off your head.

“We’re actually quite disappointed the last three games we’ve drawn. Manchester United, Brentford away, but today I see it slightly different.

“That was a good point for us, but the other two games I was thinking how we probably could’ve had more from.

“Today’s game we had to dig deep to keep the point and the players shown something they probably haven’t been doing before.”

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was happy his side showed the team spirit required without suspended talisman Matheus Cunha.

He said: “We will see in the end if it’s important or not. But, as I promised, in the press conference I said I will see on the pitch the team spirit, we will compete and what I saw from my team was a consistent performance.

“I’m not happy with the result, of course. Three points were better than one, but in the end we faced a strong team. And the result we must accept.

“I’m proud of my players and team. The spirit, the quality, the confidence and proud of our supporters. I’m very happy with my team and very confident in the future.

“The team showed the confidence to try win the game until the last minute with this spirit. Of course it is better to stay with one point, but I am happy.”