David Moyes: Thierno Barry will need to keep the goals coming

Everton manager David Moyes has warned Thierno Barry not to rest on his laurels after scoring his first goal for the club as it will not guarantee him his place in the team.

The 23-year-old’s breakthrough, on his 17th appearance, on the stroke of half-time came between Nikola Milenkovic’s second-minute own goal and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s third in four games 10 minutes from the end in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

After interchanging with Beto at the start of the season Moyes has started Barry in the last six games and although the goal validated that decision it does not safeguard his position.

“He will not be able to play another six games and only score one goal. He has been given the opportunity but I have to say Beto is beginning to show more. Barry will have to keep playing well,” said Moyes.

“In the opening games of the season we were happy to change them around after 60 minutes because we were needing one of them to score and none of them scoring at the time.

“The choice was to give Thierno a run in the team to get used to the Premier League but we are really hoping Beto comes back into form as well as we need the goals from both of them.”

Moyes also wants more from Barry in terms of his resilience as he is still adapting to the demands of the Premier League and for much of the first half he was dominated by Forest centre-back Milenkovic.

“It’s very difficult to train physicality, you can get the boys to kick him in training a bit more – which they have done – and he has fallen down a lot but referees here play on and he’s not getting anything,” added the Toffees boss.

“When you are 6ft 4in and you’ve got what he’s got he’s going to have to learn to be a victim of being tackled and falling over.

“I still think he does it too much and I am on him even more to stay up. He is getting used to it but he’s still not there yet.

“He’s a boy who’s only been in the Premier League three months so it would be difficult to say that’s him, he’s settled in, far from it.”

Forest manager Sean Dyche felt his side failed to match Everton’s competitiveness on his return to his former club.

“Obviously never got off to a good start, which is not helpful,” he said.

“I never thought we got close to the performance level from the group – the competitive nature, the desire, the will, the collective desire to take the game on.

“I thought they (Everton) did; they started bright, they were competing, getting the ball forward, all the basics.

“They looked more up for it and we were lacking that today. It’s a real reminder to our group.”