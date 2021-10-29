It sounds as if something is happening – David Moyes on West Ham investment

David Moyes says he is in the dark over potential new investment at West Ham but added: “It sounds as if something is happening.”

Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky is understood to be in talks with West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold over a deal to buy a stake in the club.

The Hammers have yet to formally comment on the potential deal, which would surely boost Moyes’ transfer kitty if it went through.

David Gold and David Sullivan are understood to be in talks over selling a stake in the club (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

When quizzed on the negotiations at his pre-match press conference, West Ham boss Moyes said: “(I’ve heard) just the same rumours you have heard.

“I do not know any more than you know but it sounds as if something is happening, yes.”

West Ham are certainly an attractive proposition for investors these days under Moyes.

They lie fourth in the Premier League, are performing well in the Europa League and reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with Wednesday night’s penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City.

West Ham knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve had the feelgood factor here for over 12 months, ever since we got rid of the feeling that there was a chance of relegation,” added Moyes.

“I think we’ve blossomed, and we’ve all become much better. I think it’s probably been hanging over West Ham for a couple of seasons, maybe longer, and I think we are feeling much better than that.

“We feel like we can be a side who can be different, a side who can be competitive in the league and hopefully in the cup competitions as well.

“The way I thought West Ham needed to go was I needed to try to make the team better. To grow the team.

David Moyes hopes to be competitive in the league and cup competitions (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“We needed to become a better side, and I’m sure there are people off the field who are looking at ways to make West Ham a better football club off the field as well.

“But at the moment my job is to try and get the team right. I couldn’t tell you an awful lot about the other stuff. I’ll wait with interest as much as you’re waiting.”

Asked whether he would welcome new investment into the club, Moyes added: “I don’t know anything about it at the moment, so I’m not in a position to talk, so until the club issue some sort of statement or say something I don’t know if I can answer that.

“The people at the club would need to explain a little bit more what it means. Would I enjoy investment? Well I don’t know if it’s investment in the team, in the club, the building? I don’t know if it’s the finances. Probably until I get more information I’m not the best guy to talk to.”

The Hammers head to Aston Villa on Sunday with Declan Rice and Michail Antonio back in the squad after they were rested in midweek.