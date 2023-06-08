Tony Cottee: West Ham face big decisions over Declan Rice and David Moyes future

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee admits the club face a summer of big decisions, with the futures of captain Declan Rice and manager David Moyes up in the air.

The pair may have guided the Hammers to their first trophy for 43 years with Wednesday night’s Europa Conference League final victory, but Rice has been heavily linked with a move away while Moyes, who has faced criticism for his style of football, could be a contender for the vacant Celtic job.

“It’s a big summer for the club. I think everyone will have to take a deep breath and we have to see what happens,” Cottee told talkSPORT.

“I want Declan to stay and I think every single supporter wants him to stay but he will be sought after, he can go to any club in the world.

“The club will have to make a decision. Give him whatever he wants, a six, seven-year contract. He is up there with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only player to lift a trophy.”

Cottee said the person he was most pleased for in Prague was Moyes because of the scrutiny he has had.

“He’s come in for a bit of stick from fans for his style of football,” he added.

“Of course we want to play good football but do you want to play good football and lose 4-3 or do you want to win?

“He’s earned the right to make the decision himself. Celtic will come calling I’m sure. He’s a great manager.”

Former Hammers boss Harry Redknapp believes the club have to do all they can to hold on to Rice.

“Will he stay for another year? It seems Arsenal appear to be the front-runners to sign him,” he told talkSPORT.

“I would try to do a deal with him if you were the owners. Why should you sell your best player to Arsenal?

“It is a fantastic club, not a small club who has to sell him to survive. They get 60,000 people every week.

“If they are ambitious keep him, build the team around him. He’s got two years left (on his contract), keep him for a year and see where you go.”