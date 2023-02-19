David Moyes admits shame at previous referee abuse

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Moyes admitted he is not proud of having previously abused referees and fourth officials during his time in football management and believes managers have a responsibility for their conduct.

Earlier this week, the BBC revealed that the majority of the 927 referees surveyed by BBC Radio 5 Live reported receiving verbal abuse from spectators, players, coaches or managers.

Reflecting back on his own actions on the sidelines, Moyes believes the behaviour of managers on the touchline has changed since he started his career.

“When I was at the start of my managerial career, I looked at Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. The two of them had a great aura about them – didn’t leave their seats very often and when they did, it was to put over a clear message,” Moyes said ahead of Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

“But the media then wanted something different. You had Jurgen Klopp, some Jose Mourinho running down the touchline and sliding, Antonio Conte.

“The media said there was a new type of manager they wanted to see – the emotion, the action, the manager getting angry or celebrating or kicking bottles.

“The media wanted that. So there was a change in what style you had to have as a manager.”

The BBC contacted 7,000 members of the Referees Association, and almost 98 percent of those who replied had received verbal abuse, with more than 30 percent saying they had received physical abuse from spectators.

“I look back at myself as a young manager and probably my behaviour wasn’t good enough when I think about it. But I do think managers have a responsibility,” Moyes said.

“We can show emotion. We’ve got to show emotion. Supporters want to see a reaction but that doesn’t mean we have to all do it the same.

“I would be the wrong one to ask because my passion is often over-spilled in abusing fourth officials or referees, which I’m not proud of.

“It’s part of the job that you’re trying to win the game, you’re desperate, we need to make sure everybody is keeping in tow.”