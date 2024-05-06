David Moyes to leave West Ham with next manager already lined up to replace him

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

David Moyes and West Ham United will part ways at the end of the season, the club has confirmed, with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui being line-up to replace the 61-year-old.

The club announced the decision on Monday evening with a statement on X that read: “West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the Club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires.”

Moyes rejoined West Ham for a second stint as manager in 2019 and guided the club to their first European trophy since 1965 when they beat Fiorentina to lift the Europa Conference League last season.

However, an indifferent Premier League campaign this year has seen growing frustration with the fanbase, despite the Hammers sitting ninth in the table having also reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

“I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the Club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” Moyes said in a statement. “When I joined West Ham for a second time, the Club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the Club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of 6th and 7th in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the Club’s first major trophy in 43 years.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years. I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great Club.

“I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.”

West Ham have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Lopetegui to take over in the summer when Moyes’ current contract comes to an end.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves before the start of this current season but wants to return to Premier League management. The 57-year-old, who has also managed Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla looks set to take charge at the London Stadium at the when Moyes departs in the summer.

Joint-chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the Football Club during his time as manager. David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role.

“David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future. By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.”