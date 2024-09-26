Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League match with Leicester City, a situation that will leave many Fantasy Premier League players with a decision to make.

Raya’s muscular problem, reported by the Evening Standard, could halt a run of terrific form. The Arsenal stopper has kept three clean sheets from five matches this season and is the highest scoring goalkeeper in the game, not to mention being one of the cheapest routes into Arteta’s world-class defence.

He is owned by 31.8 per cent of players, nearly double the next most-owned stopper in West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski, whose 4.0m price has led to 16 per cent of players adding him to their squads.

At 5.6m, Raya isn’t a cheap option between the sticks, so here’s three replacements who could make an instant impact for those looking to decide on an immediate change.

Neto, Arsenal (4.3m)

The first thought for many managers will be to just replace Raya with his real-world back-up. Neto is an experienced Premier League goalkeeper and the Arsenal back four will provide ample protection just like they do for his stricken colleague. At 4.3m, getting a few games out of Neto would be an incredible investment as starting goalkeepers in far worse teams cost more.

However, there’s definitely a drawback here. Neto is likely a short-term option. Arsenal have just two Premier League games before the October international break. Arteta didn’t suggest Raya’s absence is a lengthy one, so it seems likely he will be back by the end of this lull, if not before.

Of course, this year’s FPL system allows players to stack up to five transfers, rather than the traditional two. Neto is likely a two-transfer move, one to get him in and one to quickly get him out. If that’s doable without taking a minus, or impacting more important moves, he is undoubtedly a top shout.

Robert Sanchez, Chelsea (4.7m)

Sanchez continues to defy his doubters with impressive performances in the Chelsea net. He has racked up an incredible 25 points in two matches, with two clean sheets and a penalty save in that time. It’s a far cry from the man who conceded five in the Blues’ opening three matches as Enzo Maresca gets a grip of his squad in a noticeable upturn of form.

At the time of writing, Sanchez has already been transferred in by over 265,000 managers this gameweek, second only behind Raya, whose news will upset over 373,000 who moved quickly to secure his services. Both have risen in price by 0.1 this week, but Sanchez was massively underpriced at the start of the season, so he’s still worth jumping on.

Chelsea face Brighton and Nottingham Forest at home before the international break, with a tough run of fixtures to come after players return. Sanchez could represent an excellent two-week punt before Raya is back to fitness.

Mark Flekken, Brentford (4.5m)

A longer-term pick for those who are looking to fill Raya’s spot with zero nonsense. Flekken is a safe bet; a guaranteed starter who makes saves and picks up the odd clean sheet in a team who can beat anyone on their day. Last season he even produced an assist for those who were lucky enough to have him at the right time.

There’s always value in players you can basically set and forget at a cheap price. Brentford have an excellent run of fixtures all the way until December 29, when a four-game stretch against Arsenal, Southampton, Manchester City and Liverpool begins.

Even then, Flekken should accumulate points through saves. He loves a three-or-four pointer even if Brentford concede and should be a key consideration for players who would rather spend their money away from goalkeepers who represent the elite.