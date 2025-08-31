Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pointed out the introduction of “the new balls” as he attempted to explain the superb Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick that gave Liverpool a win over the Gunners on Sunday night.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners in the Premier League clash at Anfield after a match in which Arsenal controlled plenty of the tempo but were unable to score themselves.

And the Gunners were made to pay for their lack of attacking threat late on as Szoboszlai lined up a free-kick from 32 yards and struck it perfectly, with plenty of dip and spin as it cannoned in off the inside of Raya’s post.

Raya alluded to the ball “moving a lot and moving away”, pointing out that al players need to get used to the new Puma ball introduced into the league this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Raya said that he hadn't seen the goal back yet, but was “disappointed not to save it, like every goal you concede”.

open image in gallery Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai fires home a stunning free-kick at Anfield ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the winning goal ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“I think it's a hell of a strike. I remember the ball moving a lot and moving away from me. Hopefully, the next one I can save.

"It's a very good strike especially with the new balls and everything. We still have to adapt. It's going away from me so it's harder to gauge and save it.”

On the new ball itself, he said that “it's different to the Nike ball, so we have to adapt to it”.

“The grip is different, the kick is different. We just have to adapt after playing with the Nike ball for many years. It's the same for everybody.”

The Premier Leaguer has introduced Puma balls for the 2025/26 season, with the Puma Orbita Ultimate PL being used throughout the upcoming campaign.

On the Premier League website, the league explains that the ball has “enlarged and deeper seams designed to improve aerodynamics and maintain shape retention”, and first saw use at the Premier League Summer Series in the USA over pre-season.

The result at Anfield is one of the final games before the first international break of the season, and the Gunners end the weekend in third, on six points and one behind Chelsea, with Liverpool top on nine points.