Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya points to new Puma ball after conceding long-range free-kick at Liverpool
Raya alluded to the introduction of Puma balls for the 2025/26 season as he explained the possible reasons for conceding Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pointed out the introduction of “the new balls” as he attempted to explain the superb Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick that gave Liverpool a win over the Gunners on Sunday night.
Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners in the Premier League clash at Anfield after a match in which Arsenal controlled plenty of the tempo but were unable to score themselves.
And the Gunners were made to pay for their lack of attacking threat late on as Szoboszlai lined up a free-kick from 32 yards and struck it perfectly, with plenty of dip and spin as it cannoned in off the inside of Raya’s post.
Raya alluded to the ball “moving a lot and moving away”, pointing out that al players need to get used to the new Puma ball introduced into the league this season.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Raya said that he hadn't seen the goal back yet, but was “disappointed not to save it, like every goal you concede”.
“I think it's a hell of a strike. I remember the ball moving a lot and moving away from me. Hopefully, the next one I can save.
"It's a very good strike especially with the new balls and everything. We still have to adapt. It's going away from me so it's harder to gauge and save it.”
On the new ball itself, he said that “it's different to the Nike ball, so we have to adapt to it”.
“The grip is different, the kick is different. We just have to adapt after playing with the Nike ball for many years. It's the same for everybody.”
The Premier Leaguer has introduced Puma balls for the 2025/26 season, with the Puma Orbita Ultimate PL being used throughout the upcoming campaign.
On the Premier League website, the league explains that the ball has “enlarged and deeper seams designed to improve aerodynamics and maintain shape retention”, and first saw use at the Premier League Summer Series in the USA over pre-season.
The result at Anfield is one of the final games before the first international break of the season, and the Gunners end the weekend in third, on six points and one behind Chelsea, with Liverpool top on nine points.
