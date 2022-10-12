Newport County consider David Webb for vacant manager’s job
Newport sacked James Rowberry this week and are 18th in the fourth tier
Newport County are considering appointing David Webb, formerly one of Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff at Tottenham, as their new manager.
Webb, who was also head of football operations at Huddersfield Town and the scout who discovered Wilfried Zaha, has been interviewed for the vacancy at the League Two club.
Newport sacked James Rowberry this week and are 18th in the fourth tier, three points above the relegation zone while Webb is also in talks with a national team in Europe about a role there.
Webb acquired a reputation for identifying and signing talent after working with Eddie Howe when he was head of scouting at Bournemouth during a time when they bought Callum Wilson. He then moved to Spurs, where they brought in Heung-Min Son, Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld. He was technical director at Ostersunds before moving to Huddersfield, where he played a part in loaning Emile Smith Rowe.
Webb, who was a candidate for the Gillingham job when Neil Harris was appointed, would probably look to bring in a more experienced assistant for his first managerial post. Newport have a track record of appointing untried managers, in Michael Flynn, who had a successful four-season spell in charge, and Rowberry.
