Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele join Galatasaray

Tottenham have confirmed the transfers of Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray.

While the English transfer window shut on Friday night, other transfer windows around Europe remain open and Turkish outfit Galatasaray have moved for two players which Spurs view as dispensable.

Outcast Ndombele joins Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent, while Sanchez, who has featured twice under Ange Postecoglou this season, has secured a permanent transfer.

The departures of the duo will be a boost to Postecoglou, who has repeatedly made clear his desire to trim a bloated first-team squad.

Ndombele will get his wish of Champions League football by signing for the Turkish Superliga side, with this set to be his third consecutive loan spell away from Spurs since he joined in 2019.

The French international was originally given a chance to revive his Tottenham career upon Postecoglou’s arrival, but an ankle injury in pre-season was followed with poor time-keeping issues that saw the Australian coach give the green light for Ndombele’s departure.

Sanchez will follow him to Galatasaray in a deal worth in the region of 15 million euros (£12.8m), which brings his six-year association with the north London outfit to an end.

Colombia centre-back Sanchez made 207 appearances for Tottenham following his arrival from Ajax but endured a mixed time, with his last outing for the club in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Fulham in the Carabao Cup where his spot-kick was saved.