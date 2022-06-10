Dutch stars wear shirts of their first amateur clubs for National Football Day

The celebration is intended to pay tribute to amateur football and the volunteers that make it happen in the Netherlands.

Max McLean
Friday 10 June 2022 21:48
Netherlands’ Memphis Depay (left) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game with Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam.
Netherlands’ Memphis Depay (left) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game with Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam.
(PA Archive)

Dutch football stars paid tribute to their first amateur clubs by donning their shirts during training on Friday.

The team did so ahead of their Nations League fixture against Poland to mark Holland’s National Football Day, a celebration of amateur football which takes place from June 10-12.

“The @OnsOranje squad warmed up in the kits of their first amateur club today to mark National Football Day in the Netherlands,” tweeted the UEFA Nations League Twitter account.

“In the shirt where it all started!”

Recommended

Among the players was Ajax’s Davy Klaassen, whose father ensured he had his HVV de Zebras shirt by retrieving it from the attic.

Elsewhere, Hans Hateboer’s old club flew a courier to ensure he had his THOS jersey to wear on the day.

“Never forget your roots” @OnsOranje tweeted along with a video showing the players training in their colourful attire.

National Football Day began in 2020 to bring attention to the amateur game and the volunteers that make it happen.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in