Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien joins DC United on loan until July

The 24-year-old has been ineligible to play for Forest since he was left out of their 25-man Premier League squad at the end of January.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 March 2023 17:09
Lewis O’Brien has joined MLS side DC United (David Davies/PA)
Lewis O’Brien has joined MLS side DC United (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien has joined MLS side DC United on loan until mid-July.

The 24-year-old has been ineligible to play for Forest since he was left out of their 25-man Premier League squad at the end of January ahead of a protracted transfer deadline-day loan move to Blackburn.

But that fell through after Rovers’ failure to complete all the required paperwork by the 11pm deadline, leaving him in limbo.

However, he was eligible to move overseas and Wayne Rooney has taken him to the United States capital until July 16.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “Lewis deserves this opportunity to go and play football.

Recommended

“Everyone knows about his situation, so now he is able to go and get some games under his belt between now and the end of the season and it will be a real positive for him.

“It will be a great experience and we wish him well.”

O’Brien joined Forest as one of an army of new signings last summer, making 17 appearances in all competitions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in