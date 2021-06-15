Dean Henderson has been replaced in the England’s Euro 2020 squad by Aaron Ramsdale due to a hip injury.

The Manchester United goalkeeper will return to his club for assessment having not participated in training with the rest of the squad recently.

Uefa regulations allow competing nations to replace goalkeepers at any stage of the tournament due to an injury.

Ramsdale was included as part of Gareth Southgate’s 33-man preliminary squad but lost out to Henderson, Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone for one of the three goalkeeper spots.

The FA said in a statement: “Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s Uefa Euro 2020 squad.

“Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament.

“The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season.

“Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate’s pre-tournament group in Middlesbrough having played for England at this year’s Uefa U21 Euro in Slovenia in March.

“The Sheffield United player, a 2017 Uefa U19 Euro winner, will now follow standard Covid-19 testing protocol before entering the camp.”

Ramsdale, 23, in uncapped at senior level and will now join Pickford and Johnstone as the goalkeepers available to Southgate for the remainder of the Euros.