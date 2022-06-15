Dean Henderson: Nottingham Forest open talks with Manchester United for goalkeeper

Newly-promoted club seeking loan-to-buy deal for England international

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday 15 June 2022 17:00
<p>Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson</p>

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United in the hope of signing Dean Henderson on loan.

The newly-promoted Premier League club hope to bring Henderson to the City Ground on a temporary basis, with a view to making the move permanent.

Though sources say there is still "a way to go" in negotiations, Henderson is eager to secure regular top flight, first-team football away from Old Trafford this summer.

Forest are in the market for a goalkeeper due to play-off hero Brice Samba's reluctance to sign a new contract.

Henderson made only three appearances for United last season despite heading into the 2021-22 campaign with hopes of being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice.

After playing regularly for United at the end of the previous campaign, the 25-year-old contracted Covid-19 last summer and lost his place to David de Gea while recovering.

Forest's pursuit of Henderson may affect their ability to extend James Garner's loan from United. Premier League rules do not allow any club to loan two players from a top-flight rival in the same season.

Forest also hope to keep Djed Spence - on loan from Middlesbrough - as they embark on their first Premier League campaign in 23 years, but the England Under-21 right-back is thought to prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

