Norwich have sacked head coach Dean Smith after a Boxing Day defeat by Luton Town.

Smith’s side were beaten 2-1 on Monday (26 December) to leave them fifth in the Championship, 12 points off the automatic promotion spots, with the club taking the decision to look for a new manager in their pursuit of regaining a place in the Premier League.

Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition,” read an official club statement on Tuesday (27 December).

“The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first team training and our upcoming fixtures on an interim basis.

“The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play.”

Smith, 51, took over as Norwich coach in November 2021, a week after being fired as Aston Villa manager.

The Englishman joined the Canaries on a two-and-a-half-year contract, replacing Daniel Farke, but was unable to save the club from relegation. Norwich ultimately finished bottom of the Premier League table.

And, while they are still in the Championship play-off places, they are 12 points behind league leaders Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United, both of whom occupy the automatic promotion spots with 47 points.

Norwich’s Championship record under Smith this season reads: 10 wins, five draws and nine losses. Their 2-1 defeat by 10-man Luton on Monday was their second straight loss in the league, after a 2-0 defeat by Blackburn on 17 December.

Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber said of Smith’s sacking: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon, we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”