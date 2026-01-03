Declan Rice among best midfielders in the world, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta hailed Declan Rice as one of the best midfielders in the world after his second-half double in Arsenal’s 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth.

Arsenal had to do it the hard way at the Vitality Stadium when Gabriel’s miscued pass allowed Evanilson to put Bournemouth ahead after just 10 minutes. Gabriel then equalised for the visitors six minutes later.

Rice, who was unable to play any part in Arsenal’s win against Aston Villa just five days ago with a knee injury, netted his first goal nine minutes after the interval, and then added a second after 71 minutes – his first brace in 296 Premier League appearances.

The England international has been a standout performer for Arteta’s Premier League title-chasing side so far this season.

And when asked if he now considers Rice among the best in the world in his position, Arteta said: “For me, yes.

“Declan is constantly adding things to his game, and his role in the team, and I don’t see where he can stop because he can still improve in a lot of areas and he wants to improve.

“He was so disappointed not to play against Villa (on Tuesday). He really wanted to. He tried in the morning and he was nowhere near. He wanted to train the next day and it was not a possibility.

“Until the last minute (today), I asked him: ‘How are you feeling?’ And he said: ‘I am in’. And he showed he was big-time in.

“He is extremely consistent on everything that you ask him to do, and that is what makes the difference. Firstly, he has the abilities and the qualities to achieve that, but then you need the consistency to do it, and he is doing it every single day, and then you see that kind of performance.”

Arsenal’s fifth win in as many league matches puts them six points clear of Aston Villa, and seven ahead of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side play managerless Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Arteta also moved to praise Gabriel’s response following the defender’s uncharacteristic early error.

Arteta said: “What Gabriel did after making a big mistake to concede the goal, and the way he reacted to that, and the way he played afterwards and transmitted energy after that, was remarkable. It is tough mentally with what is at stake so I am very impressed with what he has done.”

Bournemouth started November second only to Arsenal, but they are now 11 matches without a victory – their longest winless streak in the top flight – and sit just three places above the relegation zone.

The Cherries are also poised to lose their top scorer this month, with Antoine Semenyo – despite completing 90 minutes here – seemingly bound for Arsenal’s title rivals City.

However, when asked if Semenyo will be available for their next fixture against Tottenham on Wednesday, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said: “Yes, I expect that. The situation hasn’t changed. I expect him to play against Spurs. There is a lot of noise around him but this is the situation.

“I felt we played better than Arsenal in the first half. It was a level game but they found a way and a difference and it is a sign that we are not being efficient.”