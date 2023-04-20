Football rumours: Arsenal could sell striker to raise cash for £100m Declan Rice

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

League leaders Arsenal are hoping to bolster their ranks with West Ham captain Declan Rice. The midfielder is valued around £100million and the Gunners are likely to sell American-born striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan at French side Reims, according to Metro.

Releasing Balogun for his £40m asking price could free up money to sign England international Rice.

Chelsea have decided against turning to former Spain manager Luis Enrique but will look towards ex-PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Telegraph reports.

This opens the door for Enrique to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham, according to the Express.

Manchester United are preparing to offload several players this summer to sign Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles could all be up for sale, the Daily Mail reports.

Manchester City have been dealt a blow with Portuguese winger Rafael Leao confirming he wants to stay at AC Milan rather than move to the Etihad, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ryan Gravenberch: The 20-year-old Bayern Munich prospect could be on the move to Liverpool as the Reds hope to inject some youth into their ageing midfield, according to FourFourTwo.

Ilkay Gundogan: The 32-year-old Manchester City midfielder is weighing up if his body can handle another rigorous season in England with Barcelona interested in signing the veteran.