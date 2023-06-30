Football rumours: West Ham delay Declan Rice deal as Pau Torres set for Villa

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

The Sun says West Ham have delayed the £105million sale of Declan Rice as they wait for Arsenal to bring an acceptable payment plan. West Ham reportedly want the hefty sum paid by early 2025, Arsenal are hoping to pay it in increments over the next five years. The deal is said to be close to being settled.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is heading to the Premier League with Aston Villa as Unai Emery gets his man on a deal worth around £35million, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea have identified their replacement for Mason Mount, who has agreed to a deal with Manchester United, in Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, the Standard reports. The 21-year-old is currently LaLiga club Celta Vigo. Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be interested in Veiga’s signature.

Wilfried Zaha will be a free agent on Friday with the club great in talks Crystal Palace to potentially stay on at the club, the Daily Mail said.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a raid on Leicester with the Roma boss eyeing up Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, the Daily Express reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jurrien Timber: The Ajax defender is set for a medical at Arsenal as the clubs have agree a fee of around £36million, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports.

Romelu Lukaku: The Belgian striker, who was on loan from Chelsea at Inter Milan last season, has rejected multiple offers from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal as he wants to stay at the Serie A side, Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport says.