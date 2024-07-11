Support truly

Declan Rice says that England know “not to sit back” in order to win Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, having learned from the painful memory of Euro 2020.

The midfielder said the squad are “desperate” to “rewrite history”, as he admitted that “seeing Italy lift that trophy” will haunt him forever. That may also involve learning from history, as Rice said that experience has shown them “how we can win this final”.

The 25-year-old is one of 11 players in the current squad who lost that showpiece at Wembley, and he admitted he now feels that it was England who let the game get away from them. Rice now believes the greatly improved performance in the 2-1 victory over Netherlands can be crucial to beating a Spain team that England have “massive respect for”, but that just winning a semi-final should also be enjoyed.

When asked whether Gareth Southgate’s squad have “unfinished business” from Euro 2020, Rice said “yeah, definitely”.

“Look, seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me forever. We are now presented with another opportunity where we can write our own history. We are up against another top side who we have to massively respect but we also have to enjoy these moments because in 15 or 20 years time when I look back, these are the nights I’ll remember.

“I know the final is going to be a really tough game and hopefully someone else can write some history into the books. We are just so desperate to do it. We know now what we have to do, compared to last time in terms of how to control the game, not to sit back like we did in previous tournaments and when Italy came onto us, we know how we can win this final which I think is a positive.

“It’s a Euro final and there’s a lot on the line but what will be will be and hopefully we can keep rewriting history.”

While Rice made sure to afford Spain a lot of praise, he had special mention for Lamine Yamal, bringing up the 16-year-old star himself.

“They have been on all time when we’ve watched them. We have massive respect for them. I was trying to get a scholarship when I was 16 and you’ve got Yamal putting one in the top bins. At 16, what he is doing is another level as there is no way I was ready at 16. They have so many experienced heads and some fantastic midfield players.”

That will pose an extra challenge for Rice, and has the potential for an exhausting night, but he dismissed any concerns about the physical level required.

“I feel good. I think in the last two games we have spoken a lot about Switzerland and Netherlands and how they keep the ball but in those games we kept the ball as good, if not better. In the last two games we’ve passed the ball really well. I felt really good with Kobbie [Mainoo] in there playing really close together and with [John] Stones and the back three has really helped, Jude [Bellingham] and Phil [Foden] in the 10s has really helped as well.

“It is a game we believe we can win so it is poised to be a great final. There is one more in our legs to give it absolutely everything for the boys, for the fans and for this manager and we are so desperate to do this and bring some happiness to the country.”

Although the semi-final went to the wire with Ollie Watkins’s late winner, Rice believes England could have won by much more.

“I felt in the first half after we got into our rhythm, we could have had two or three. The Dutch changed it in the second half. But those moments in football that Ollie has just come back with, you can’t describe it. I was so emotional at the end because it’s been a tough road.

“With the back five we’ve played against in the last two games we’ve kept the ball so well. When we’ve sat back in we’ve felt solid. On the pitch we feel together and strong. The improvement from the last Euros on the back five is that we’re keeping the ball much better. You have players at club level that are used to taking the ball under pressure and playing in pockets, HK [Harry Kane] dropping deep suits us. It is suiting us.

“I don’t know what the manager will do for the final, whether he sticks with the five or goes with the four. Obviously we look really strong with the five. It’s poised to be a great final and another great night. We’re back to back so hopefully now we can do it. Not only for each other but also for the manager. I think he deserves it.”