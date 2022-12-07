Declan Rice misses England training session through illness
The 23-year-old has started all four games in Qatar.
Declan Rice missed training through illness as England prepare for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.
The 23-year-old midfielder has started all four games for Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar but was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.
Striker Callum Wilson also sat out as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.
There were 22 players involved in the session.
Ben White left last week due to a personal issue and Raheem Sterling headed back to England ahead of the last-16 win against Senegal due to a family matter.
