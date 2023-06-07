Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Let’s wait and see – Declan Rice unsure if he has played final game for West Ham

The England midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 07 June 2023 23:15
Declan Rice lifted the trophy for West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Declan Rice lifted the trophy for West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

West Ham skipper Declan Rice does not know if he has played his last game for the club after the Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina.

The England midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer.

And Rice may have signed off his West Ham career by becoming only the club’s third captain, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, to lift silverware in their 128-year history after the 2-1 victory in Prague.

Rice told BT Sport: “It’s not a goodbye yet. Look at the moment there’s a lot of speculation about my future.

“There is interest from other clubs, that’s out there, but ultimately I’ve still got two years left at West Ham (one year plus option).

Recommended

“There hasn’t been nothing yet (offers). Let’s wait and see, who knows.

“I love every minute of it here, you can see the smile on my face. It’s not about that tonight, it’s about celebrating and that’s what I’m going to do now.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in