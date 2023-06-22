Jump to content

Tottenham in talks to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario, 26, could become Ange Postecoglou’s second signing at Spurs after Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move was made permanent.

George Sessions
Thursday 22 June 2023 14:07
Tottenham are n talks to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tottenham have accelerated their search to find Hugo Lloris’ long-term successor by opening talks with Empoli over the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs captain Lloris, 36, is approaching the final 12 months of his deal and revealed earlier this month his desire to seek a new challenge when in an interview with media in France he described his situation as “the end of an era”, having been at the club since 2012.

Discussions took place with Brentford number one David Raya over a potential move across the capital, but the £40million price tag placed on the Spanish international has stalled the move.

Tottenham have now shifted focus to Vicario and are confident of securing his services with talks under way with Empoli, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old has starred for the Serie A mid-table outfit during the last two seasons, saving eight penalties in that period, and has recently been involved in Italy national team squads to highlight his growing reputation.

Reports suggest a bid in the region of 19million euros (£16.4m) will be enough to prize Vicario away from Empoli.

It would make the Italian keeper Ange Postecoglou’s second signing since he was announced as head coach on June 6, following the permanent transfer of former loanee Dejan Kulusevski last weekend.

Postecoglou officially begins his role at Tottenham on July 1, the club’s first day of pre-season, but is still finalising his coaching set-up

It was confirmed on Monday that John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan would not follow Postecoglou in swapping Celtic for Spurs after the duo were announced as part of Brendan Rodgers’ backroom staff.

Ryan Mason, who took charge of Tottenham’s final six matches of the 2022-23 campaign, is set to remain at the club and be part of Postecoglou’s coaching set-up but the vacancy of goalkeeper coach is still to be finalised.

