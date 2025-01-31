Dejan Kulusevski backs fit-again Micky van de Ven to bring energy to Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dejan Kulusevski has backed Micky van de Ven to bring much-needed energy to Tottenham after he produced an assured display on his comeback in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg.

A hamstring issue for Van de Ven back on October 30 against Manchester City was the start of Spurs’ injury woe, with the Dutch defender only able to play once during the ensuing three months following a setback in December.

Van de Ven got through 45 minutes on Thursday and will be primed for more at Brentford on Sunday, especially after fellow centre-back Radu Dragusin was forced off with a knee issue.

The absence of Van de Ven alongside Guglielmo Vicario and Cristian Romero has hampered Ange Postecoglou’s team, who have dropped to 15th in the Premier League after a run of six defeats from their last seven games in the division.

However, Tottenham are well placed in three cup competitions and with other key figures set to return next month, Kulusevski is positive they can move up the table.

“Micky is one of the best centre-backs in the world, so of course he would help every team,” Kulusevski said.

“I am happy he is back. He needs to bring that energy. We have some players back so I’m very happy.

“We have to climb the ladder and we have a great chance on Sunday. A couple of players rested like me. I only played 45, Sonny (Son Heung-min) only played 45, Micky is back and played 45. I think we’re going to be more fresh and ready to win that game.”

A lot of players are coming back from injury now, like Micky, so I still believe we can do it this year. Dejan Kulusevski on potential Europa League success

A 3-0 victory over Elfsborg clinched fourth spot in the league phase of the Europa League, which means Tottenham avoided the play-off round in February and can put the competition on the back-burner until March.

Postecoglou required academy graduates Dane Scarlett and Damola Ajayi to turn the match in Spurs’ favour with goals off the bench before 17-year-old Mikey Moore opened his account for the club.

Scarlett, 20, only returned from a mixed loan spell at Oxford earlier this month, but will remain with his boyhood team for the remainder of the season, with fellow young forward Will Lankshear instead set to go out on loan, the PA news agency understands.

Kulusevski backed Scarlett to make an impact and retains belief Tottenham can go all the way in the Europa League.

“I love Dane Scarlett a lot. I think he is a great player and I believe he will help us these months,” Kulusevski reflected.

“It would be great (to win the Europa League). That is why I work every day as hard as I can to do it. I believe we still can do it.

“A lot of players are coming back from injury now, like Micky, so I still believe we can do it this year.”

Captain Son said: “I mean it is still a very early stage to talk about winning the title.

“We are in the round of 16, which is very important and to qualify directly was very important. We are looking game by game.”