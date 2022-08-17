Dele Alli in talks over move from Everton to Besiktas

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dele Alli is in talks with Besiktas about a move to Turkey with Everton willing to let the January signing go.

The former England international could complete a loan switch with a view to a permanent deal in his second transfer of 2022.

Alli has made 13 appearances for Everton, failing to score, and will be allowed to go even though Everton are short of forward options, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Richarlison sold and Anthony Gordon wanted by Chelsea.

The former Tottenham player has only been a substitute for both games so far, even when Salomon Rondon was suspended for the opening defeat to Chelsea, and has made a solitary start, in the final match of last season.

However, he played a part in keeping Everton up, coming on at 2-0 down against Crystal Palace in May and helping them win 3-2 in a comeback.

As part of the terms of his move from Tottenham, Everton are due to pay Spurs £10million when Alli makes 20 appearances for them, though it is understood the North London club have received a fee for a player who scored 67 goals for them.

Besiktas came sixth in the Turkish Super Lig last year, their lowest finish since 1998, and have turned to Premier League players in a bid to restore past glories, with West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku and Burnley’s Wout Weghorst already joining on loan.