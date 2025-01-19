Former England midfielder Dele Alli signs 18-month deal with Serie A side Como

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dele Alli will aim to get his football career back on track in Italy after signing an 18-month deal with Como.

The former Tottenham midfielder has not played competitively since the 2023 after a lengthy lay-off due to injury, addiction and mental health problems, but will link up with the Serie A club managed by Cesc Fabregas.

Alli, who became a free agent last summer but continued to train with old side Everton, recently completed a successful trial at Como and has earned himself a deal in Italy until summer 2026, with the option for a further year.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Spain midfielder Fabregas said: “The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form.

“His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”

Como are 17th in Serie A and set to host Udinese on Monday night, but the prospect of a debut for Alli remains up in the air.

Alli has not played competitively since a loan stint at Besitkas during the 2022-23 season, which was cut short due to a hip injury after a 45-minute appearance against Antalyaspor on February 26, 2023.

A further groin issue meant he failed to feature for Everton last season, but the former England international was involved in a searingly honest interview with Gary Neville on his podcast The Overlap during the summer of 2023.

During an emotional episode, Alli revealed he had been sexually abused as a child and discussed in detail his time in rehabilitation following sleeping pill addiction and mental health problems.

He then appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football in April 2024, saying he had been “overwhelmed” by the response to his emotional interview and that he was finally starting to “see the light”.

The 28-year-old’s desire to play football again, having started his career at MK Dons before flourishing with Spurs, remained strong.

Alli will now work under old midfield rival Fabregas, who was appointed head coach of the Djarum Group-run club on a permanent basis last summer.