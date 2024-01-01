Everton’s Dele Alli announces latest injury setback

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dele Alli has suffered an injury setback which will delay his comeback for Everton and could mean the former England international goes a year without playing.

Alli, whose last game came on loan for Besiktas in February, was close to returning to full training but will now have to wait longer before linking up with Sean Dyche’s first-team squad.

The 27-year-old had an operation on a thigh injury and also spent six weeks in rehabilitation after developing an addiction to sleeping tablets.

“This year [2023] has a been a little different for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve learned and experienced a lot, had ups and downs, but throughout it all you’ve always shown me so much love.

“Unfortunately the year isn’t ending as I would have hoped. I had been close to returning to full training but frustratingly I’ve had another setback with my injury.

“I’ll be out again for a short while but my outlook and mentality is nothing but positive. I’ll be attacking my physiotherapy and giving it everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

As part of the terms of the deal agreed with Tottenham, Everton will have to pay Spurs £10m when Alli, who has played 13 times for the Merseyside club, makes a further seven appearances. The two clubs have been in talks as Everton seek to reduce the fee but Alli is out of contract at the end of the season and his latest injury increases the chance he will not reach the 20-match threshold needed to incur a payment.