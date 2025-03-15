Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England star Dele Alli endured a nightmare return on his first competitive appearance in over two years as he was sent off less than 10 minutes into his debut for Serie A side Como.

Dele, once a leading light at Tottenham and a World Cup semi-finalist with Gareth Southgate’s England in 2018, has been trying to put his career back on track after being picked up by Como boss Cesc Fabregas before Christmas.

He was summoned from the bench in the 81st minute of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at AC Milan, stepping out at San Siro to end a wait that dates back to his last appearance on loan at Besiktas in February 2023.

But his comeback turned sour when he made a clumsy challenge on former England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the start of added time. He was shown an initial yellow card by referee Matteo Marchetti but a VAR review saw the caution turned into a red.

Another of his former England colleagues, Milan full-back Kyle Walker, appeared to try and talk Marchetti into showing lenience but the decision was already made.

Dele will now face a ban, just a few minutes into his return to competitive football.

Fabregas said post-match: “[Dele] is a player who scores goals, at this moment he has to improve a lot and it is a serious mistake for someone of his experience.

“He left the team in difficulty, that is the negative thing of the evening.”

The 28-year-old has opened up about his personal struggles during his lengthy absence from the game, revealing he was sexually abused as a child and later suffered from mental health issues and sleeping pill addiction.