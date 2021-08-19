Denis Law, the Manchester United legend, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

The 81-year-old, who made 404 appearances for United and is considered one of the club's all-time greatest players, said that he has taken the decision to address his illness publicly now while he is still able to.

“I am at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition. I have been diagnosed with ‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia,” he revealed in a statement.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped. It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this.”

Law becomes the sixth member of United’s 1968 European Cup-winning team to be diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby Chartlon, who was part of that side and is depicted alongside Law and George Best as part of the United Trinity statue outside Old Trafford, was diagnosed with the condition in November last year.

Charlton's diagnosis was announced only a few days after the death of his and Law's fellow United team-mate Nobby Stiles, who died after a prolonged period with the disease and prostate cancer.

In a statement, United said: “Denis Law will always be one of this club’s greatest legends and everybody at Manchester United sends our love and best wishes to him and his family. We know our fans around the world will also rally behind him.

“We applaud Denis’s brave words and will continue to offer whatever support we can as he adapts to this challenging condition.”

Law has regularly visited Old Trafford to watch United in recent years and intends to continue doing so.

“I am trying to be positive and determined to continue watching my club, Manchester United at Old Trafford, hopefully this will be a season of success and I am excited by the new signings that Ole and the club have made," he said.

The former Scotland international has also asked for donations to the Alzheimer's Society and his daughter Di's fundraising campaign.

“We have offered support to Denis Law and the whole family," said Kate Lee, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society.

“We are incredibly thankful to the family for choosing to raise vital funds for us and hope Denis’s bravery in coming forward will encourage many others to seek the help they need, for which we are hugely grateful.”